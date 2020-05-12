Racine senior taking 2-sport skills to UW-Platteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Anthony Schiro has been the backstop on the Racine St. Catherine’s varsity baseball team since he was a freshman. Now, the Angels senior is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

In his three seasons, he’s been All-County, All-Conference and All-District at catcher. He also pitches as he’s been playing since first grade.

Schiro also played on the Angels football team and was the punter and a wide receiver on the school’s only state championship team.

Off the field, he is a member of the Guardian Angels at school and participated in all of the school’s blood drives.

He will continue his academics at UW-Platteville where he will play football and baseball.