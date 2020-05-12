Frost advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Racine senior taking 2-sport skills to UW-Platteville

Posted 5:11 pm, May 12, 2020, by , Updated at 05:57PM, May 12, 2020
Data pix.

RACINE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Anthony Schiro has been the backstop on the Racine St. Catherine’s varsity baseball team since he was a freshman. Now, the Angels senior is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

In his three seasons, he’s been All-County, All-Conference and All-District at catcher. He also pitches as he’s been playing since first grade.

Schiro also played on the Angels football team and was the punter and a wide receiver on the school’s only state championship team.

Off the field, he is a member of the Guardian Angels at school and participated in all of the school’s blood drives.

He will continue his academics at UW-Platteville where he will play football and baseball.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.