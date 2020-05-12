LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci and administration officials testify on coronavirus
Rupena’s Fine Foods ‘seeks to find the finest, best quality ingredients available in the market’

Posted 10:06 am, May 12, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE --Rupena's Fine Foods is a neighborhood grocery store that cares about their customers and local vendors. Brian Kramp spent the morning with one of the vendors that brings his homemade pies to Rupena's every week.

Rupena's Fine Foods (website)

Rupena's Fine Foods seeks to find the finest, best quality ingredients available in the market. We care for all of our customers, and maintain strictest quality standards. Food brings us all together, and we want everyone in Milwaukee to experience this feeling of togetherness over our delicious food. Come by our store to find something special for your pantry or grill.
