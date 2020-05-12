LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci and administration officials testify on coronavirus
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Posted 11:28 am, May 12, 2020, by

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. PREMIUM RATES APPLY) Bryan Adams is seen on stage at the GQ Men of the year Award 2015 show (german: GQ Maenner des Jahres 2015) at Komische Oper on November 5, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images for GQ)

NEW YORK — Canadian singer Bryan Adams is facing backlash over social media posts on the novel coronavirus that some critics are calling racist.

On Twitter and Instagram, Adams blamed the global pandemic on “(expletive) bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards.”

He said his message to those people is to “go vegan,” which is a diet he’s had for decades.

Adams also decried the impact of the virus on the world, noting the cancellation of a series of shows he was set to play in England.

The tweet appears to have since been deleted while the Instagram post was still up this morning, though it seems comments have been closed.

Many on social media condemned Adams’s comments as racist, saying he was contributing to anti-Chinese rhetoric surrounding the virus.

Others accused the rocker of losing sight of the true victims of a pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.

“It is not my intention to ‘go at’ or ‘cancel’ anyone, but to identify posts like this that condone and enable acts of hate and racism. It runs counter to everything I love about Canada,” Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu wrote on Twitter.

“I hope Bryan does better for the millions who look up to him like I do. #BummerOf69.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.