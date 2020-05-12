‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend’ is a new interactive special on Netflix

Frost advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday
Posted 4:30 pm, May 12, 2020, by , Updated at 04:39PM, May 12, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" is a new interactive special that's now on Netflix. Gino recently spoke with actress Ellie Kemper about what it was like to make something where audiences get to choose the ending.

