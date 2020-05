× Baby seriously hurt after being bitten by family dog; 45-year-old woman also injured

MILWAUKEE — A baby suffered serious injuries in a dog bite incident Wednesday afternoon, May 13 near 60th Street and Helena Street.

Police said the family dog bit the baby and a woman, 45, around 2:30 p.m.

Both were taken to the hospital. Police said the woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The dog was taken to an animal shelter, police said.