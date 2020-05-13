Could you use a new game to keep the kids entertained? Check this out

Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Posted 11:47 am, May 13, 2020, by , Updated at 11:52AM, May 13, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Could you use a new game to keep the kids entertained? Mad Science has one that will get them in touch with their senses. Professor Maria joins FOX6 WakeUp to show off a new texture game!

