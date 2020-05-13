List: Wisconsin National Guard conducts mobile testing at sites around the state
MILWAUKEE — A total of 25 specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard are operating across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. All 25 teams are operational as of Wednesday, May 13.
A news release says the teams are comprised of more than 600 citizen-soldiers and airmen. They have established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.
A number of specimen collection sites have ongoing operations including:
- Brown County: Operations began at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site opened for community-based testing May 4. As of May 13, more than 3,600 specimens had been collected at the Resch Center. Another Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team began supporting a second community-based testing site that opened at Casa ALBA in Green Bay May 6 and has collected nearly 1,280 specimens as of May 13.
- Dane County: Two teams established a community-based testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison May 11. Nearly 1,100 specimens had been collected as of May 13.
- Clark County: One team established a community-based testing site at Thorp High School in Thorp May 13.
- Marinette County: One team established a community-based testing site in Crivitz May 12 and has collected nearly 200 specimens as of May 13.
- Milwaukee County: One team continues supporting two local health clinics after arriving in Milwaukee the week of April 20. Three teams established a community-based specimen collection site May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and it has collected over 2,086 specimens as of May 13 (May 12 total: 1,132). Three teams also set up May 11 a community-based specimen collection site at 5760 W. Capitol Drive (Midtown) and has collected 2,023 specimens as of May 13 (May 12 total: 1,058).
- Outagamie County: One team established a community-based testing site at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton May 11. This site also supports Winnebago and Calumet counties. The team has collected over 390 specimens as of May 13.
- Racine County: One team established a community-based testing site at Burlington High School in Burlington May 11 and collected just over 660 specimens as of May 13.