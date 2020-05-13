× List: Wisconsin National Guard conducts mobile testing at sites around the state

MILWAUKEE — A total of 25 specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard are operating across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. All 25 teams are operational as of Wednesday, May 13.

A news release says the teams are comprised of more than 600 citizen-soldiers and airmen. They have established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.

A number of specimen collection sites have ongoing operations including: