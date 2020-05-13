Open Record Special Edition: Virtually unprecedented

MILWAUKEE — Last month, COVID-19 forced officials to delay the start of the Democratic National Convention from July to August. Now, one of the largest events in Wisconsin history could look a lot different. The DNC’s rules and bylaws committee has taken steps that could allow delegates to vote without ever stepping foot in Milwaukee.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Amy DuPont on to talk about what could be, at least in part, a virtual presidential convention.

The team talks about the next steps for the DNC, how it could impact Milwaukee’s economy, and if there’s still a chance the DNC could happen in person.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

