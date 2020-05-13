Red Cross: Blood donors needed to keep supply strong amid COVID-19 outbreak
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN –The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected, according to the Red Cross.
How to help
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
- 5/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
- 6/1/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
- 6/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
- 6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street
Horicon
- 6/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Juneau
- 5/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church and School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
- 5/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
- 6/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
- 6/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
_______________
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
- 5/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dundee Sportsman Club, N3019 WI-67
Fond du Lac
- 5/26/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds Expo Center, Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds, 520 Fond du Lac Avenue
- 6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
Mount Calvary
- 5/16/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
Rosendale
- 5/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
- 5/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
- 6/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Ixonia
- 5/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave
Jefferson
- 5/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Johnson Creek
- 5/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
- 6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Watertown
- 5/19/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
- 6/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brown Deer Village Hall, 4800 W Green Brook Dr
Franklin
- 6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
- 5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
- 6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
- 6/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
- 6/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway
Milwaukee
- 5/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
- 5/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
- 5/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave
- 6/1/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3940 W Lisbon Ave.
- 6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
- 6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
River Hills
- 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
Shorewood
- 6/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
- 6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Grafton
- 5/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Vineyard Church, 1597 Co Hwy V
- 6/10/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
- 6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 350 E Seven Hills Rd
_______________
Racine
Racine
- 6/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
- 6/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
- 6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
- 5/14/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Random Lake
- 5/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
- 5/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
- 5/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
- 6/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
- 6/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
- 5/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
- 5/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street
Lake Geneva
- 5/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.
_______________
Washington
Germantown
- 6/8/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
- 5/28/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
- 5/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd
- 5/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd
- 5/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 755 Woelfel Rd
- 5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
- 6/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
Hartland
- 6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
Menomonee Falls
- 5/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd
Mukwonago
- 5/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
- 6/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave
New Berlin
- 5/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
- 6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
- 5/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
- 5/14/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
- 5/14/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 5/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 5/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 5/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.
- 5/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 6/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
- 6/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
- 6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St
Waukesha
- 5/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., CrossFit Waukesha, 200 Travis Lane