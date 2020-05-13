× Red Cross: Blood donors needed to keep supply strong amid COVID-19 outbreak

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN –The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.

As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected, according to the Red Cross.

How to help

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.

The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

5/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

6/1/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

6/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

6/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Juneau

5/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church and School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

5/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

6/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

6/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

5/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dundee Sportsman Club, N3019 WI-67

Fond du Lac

5/26/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds Expo Center, Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds, 520 Fond du Lac Avenue

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Mount Calvary

5/16/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Rosendale

5/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

5/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

6/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

5/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Jefferson

5/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

5/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

5/19/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

6/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brown Deer Village Hall, 4800 W Green Brook Dr

Franklin

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

6/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

6/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greendale High School, 6801 Southway

Milwaukee

5/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

5/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

5/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave

6/1/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3940 W Lisbon Ave.

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

River Hills

6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Shorewood

6/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Grafton

5/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Vineyard Church, 1597 Co Hwy V

6/10/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

6/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 350 E Seven Hills Rd

_______________

Racine

Racine

6/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

6/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

6/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

5/14/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Random Lake

5/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

5/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

5/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

5/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street

Lake Geneva

5/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.

_______________

Washington

Germantown

6/8/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

5/28/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

5/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd

5/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd

5/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 755 Woelfel Rd

5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

6/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

Hartland

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

5/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd

Mukwonago

5/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

6/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

New Berlin

5/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

5/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

5/14/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

5/14/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

5/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St

Waukesha