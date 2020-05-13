Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Sam Tomashek, captain of Cedarburg baseball team, also an award-winning DB

Posted 5:45 pm, May 13, 2020, by , Updated at 05:54PM, May 13, 2020
CEDARBURG -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Cedarburg High School's Sam Tomashek plays catcher for the Bulldogs baseball team.

Those around him say he has an innate feel for the game. As the captain of the squad, you need that feel, that experience, that presence behind the plate -- and Tomashek provides it.

He is also a Second Team All Northshore Conference football defensive back.

Sam Tomashek has earned his time in the senior spotlight. He's a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

