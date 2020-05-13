See how Community Bark in Bayside is pampering pups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Dog groomers are on the list of businesses that can open back up but some changes have been made to keep everyone safe. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Bayside showing how Community Bark is getting the pups inside pampered.

About Community Bark (website)

Community Bark was founded by Andrew Appel in 2009 with the desire to create a better experience for pups and their people. He had experienced many other dog washes and grooming salons with his Newfie, Lily. After visiting South Bark Dog Wash in San Diego, he was inspired by the quality and energy he felt at their wonderful shop (as well as their awesome Blueberry Facial).

We believe that dog people deserve a place where they can spend quality time with their canine companions. Our mission at Community Bark is to create an environment where people take great care of their dogs and themselves while building a strong local community. Come on in and check us out!

