Spring thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night, bringing widespread rainfall

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — So far, most of May has been dry and cool, when it’s typically one of our wettest months of the year, but finally widespread rainfall arrives Wednesday night, May 13. Mostly starting as scattered light to moderate showers will become more intense, especially farther south by early Thursday morning, May 14.

The best chance for heavy rain will be in Illinois but throughout southeast Wisconsin periods of heavy rain is possible in the morning. Although gusty winds will be associated with heavy rain, our severe threat is very low.

Only a sliver of Wisconsin is included in a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning if we do see a severe storm, it will likely be isolated and short-lived.

Precip totals will range greatly, especially where the heaviest cells form up, but widespread .50″ to 1.00″ is likely. Highest totals continue to be favored farther south in Illinois.