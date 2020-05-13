Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Spring thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night, bringing widespread rainfall

Posted 10:16 am, May 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:18AM, May 13, 2020

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — So far, most of May has been dry and cool, when it’s typically one of our wettest months of the year, but finally widespread rainfall arrives Wednesday night, May 13. Mostly starting as scattered light to moderate showers will become more intense, especially farther south by early Thursday morning, May 14.

Skyvision Plus look at rain by tonight, May 14

The best chance for heavy rain will be in Illinois but throughout southeast Wisconsin periods of heavy rain is possible in the morning. Although gusty winds will be associated with heavy rain, our severe threat is very low.

Skyvision Plus heavy shower forecast for early Thursday morning

Only a sliver of Wisconsin is included in a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning if we do see a severe storm, it will likely be isolated and short-lived.

Severe outlook for May 14

Precip totals will range greatly, especially where the heaviest cells form up, but widespread .50″ to 1.00″ is likely. Highest totals continue to be favored farther south in Illinois.

Precip forecast tonight through tomorrow morning, May 14

