Surveillance video released of man pulling out gun inside Publix, threatening customer

The Orlando Police Department released new surveillance video on Tuesday of a man they say pulled out his gun inside a Publix and threatened another customer.

It happened on Saturday at a Publix on South Kirkman Road after witnesses say an argument broke out between customers at the deli counter.

The video shows the suspect clearly pointing a gun at another man in a gray shirt as other customers and workers ran away.

At the end of the video, you see the man lower his gun and walk away.

WHO IS HE: We're hoping new surveillance video will help us identify a man who pulled out a gun in Publix the day before Mother's Day! He appeared to go from shopping for flowers, balloons, & steaks – to scaring a lot of people. Call us or @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/gis3oPXB5f — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 12, 2020

Police say no shots were ever fired and no one was injured.

The man in the video still has not been identified.