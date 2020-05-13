Wauwatosa East’s Chase Roberts a 6-time state qualifier, owns 5 school track records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Wauwatosa East High School track star Chase Roberts can move. He's a five-time sectional champion, and six-time Greater Metro Conference champion.

He's also a six-time state qualifier, and the reigning 400 meter state champion.

He owns five school track records. In other words, people are always chasing him.

He was a member of the 2018 indoor and outdoor Greater Metro Conference team championship teams -- and he is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.