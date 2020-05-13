× Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival postponed due to COVID-19: ‘Will not be allowed to go forward’

MILWAUKEE — The 32nd Annual Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival has been postponed due to COVID-19. The Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival on Sept. 12 and 13 is still scheduled as usual.

Gift of Wings in Veterans Park is open, with limited parking, and their stores in Greendale and Franklin are open as usual.

The organization said the following in a press release:

“The State of Wisconsin is still under an emergency order on the May 23 and 24 dates, so the event will not be allowed to go forward. Also, I think for the safety of the Most Powerful Kite Performers in the United States and Canada, (you), our thousands of guests, our sponsors, and the Gift of Wings staff, it is better to postpone our event. I’ll be looking at new dates with the Milwaukee County Parks department, and working with our kite committee to find a different date that works best for everyone.”

For more information visit Giftofwings.com.