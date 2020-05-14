Tonight 7 p.m.: Chance the Rapper performs in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Another check in with John McGivern

Posted 10:17 am, May 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Another week has come and gone -- which means it is time for another check in with John McGivern.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.