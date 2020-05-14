Despite lifted ‘Safer at Home’ order, some Thiensville restaurants still opening for curbside only

THIENSVILLE –This too is uncharted territory for restaurant owners. But less than 24 hours after yesterday’s ruling — some restaurants like Remington’s River Inn already had their doors open to dine-in service — while others say it’s just too soon.

If the phone wasn’t ringing at this Thiensville restaurant on Thursday, notifications for online orders were racking up.

“We’ve got some great customers!”

Still, Chrissy Stroli says it’s just too soon for customers to dine-in.

“To us, safety is the most important thing,” she said. “I want to see everybody make it and do well, but I think we need to take baby steps.”

Those steps Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer says are important to take with caution.

“Just because you can open up, doesn’t mean you should,” said Hillmer.

She urges business-owners to stay up to date on guidelines issued by local health departments to avoid fines or license revocation.

“If there’s a big viral outbreak because people are not doing this carefully, they could be shut down,” she said.

…but understands why some may be ready to dust off their tables.

“I know that this crisis and the two-plus months they’ve been forced to be close has been brutal.” said Hillmer.

“It’s been very trying,” Brett Kucharski, manager of Skippy’s Burger Bar said.

Skippy’s Burger Bar plans to reopen for dine-in service Tuesday.

“Excited, nervous. There’s a lot of stuff to work through yet,” he said.

With limited capacity and other social distancing measures in place.

“Which is why we’re taking a couple extra days to get stuff ready,” Kucharski said.

Meantime, around the corner… drinks were flowing at Remington’s River Inn, wasting no time reopening its doors.

We did reach out to the owners of Remington’s River Inn, but our request for an interview was not returned.

Meantime, the WRA has released recommendations for restaurant-owners, including that all employees should pass a health check before each shift.