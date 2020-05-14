× ‘Difficult decision:’ Milwaukee County Zoo cancels 2020 Zoo a la Carte food and music festival

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo canceled on Thursday, May 14 its 2020 Zoo a la Carte food and music festival scheduled for August 20-23. All of this is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released in a news release, Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser said the following:

“Our community regards the Zoo as a loyal partner and environmental steward, and as such, we felt it was in the best interest of our visitors to cancel this year’s festival. In following the recommendations and best practices of our county leaders, the 2020 festival simply couldn’t occur in its traditional form, and with that in mind, we regretfully decided to cancel the event. It was a difficult decision to make, but our priority continues to be the health and safety of staff, visitors and the animals.”

The staff now looks forward to planning for the 2021 “Feast with the Beasts.”