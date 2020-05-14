Tonight 7 p.m.: Chance the Rapper performs in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Do you like margaritas, salsa and steak? Check out this recipe for margarita beef with orange salsa

Posted 10:18 am, May 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Do you like margaritas, salsa and steak? Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for margarita beef with orange salsa.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Round Steak, 1 inch thick (about 1-3/4 pounds)
Marinade:
  • 2/3 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, defrosted
  • 1/2 cup tequila
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
Orange Salsa:
  • 2 oranges, peeled, diced
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, minced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

COOKING:

  1. Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
  2. To make Orange Salsa: Combine all salsa ingredients in non-metallic bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
  3. Remove steak; discard marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towel. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 10 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Do not overcook. Carve into thin slices. Serve with orange salsa.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.