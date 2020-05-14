LIVE: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul comments on ongoing lawsuit in ACA, may comment on “Safer at Home”
Tonight 7 p.m.: Chance the Rapper performs in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

E-learning tip: How to keep your kids on task without planning out every second of the day

Posted 10:16 am, May 14, 2020, by , Updated at 10:26AM, May 14, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Need some structure without a set schedule? Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details on how to keep your kids on task without planning out every second of the day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.