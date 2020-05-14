× Gathering on the Green postpones 2020 concerts; Trace Adkins, Cheap Trick back for 2021 shows

MEQUON — Gathering on the Green announced on Thursday, May 14 that its 2020 concerts are being postponed to 2021.

A news release says the July 10 concert with headliner Trace Adkins has been moved to July 9, 2021. The July 11 concert with headliner Cheap Trick has been moved to July 10, 2021.

Current ticket holders will be able to use their tickets for next year or obtain a refund. Tickets for the 2021 shows are on sale now. For more information, you are urged to visit gatheringonthegreen.org.

A statement in the news release reads as follows: “We have been working with local government, health officials and the artists and feel that postponement is the best option for all. Our primary concern is for the health and well-being of our guests, volunteers, workers, staff and artists. This move was the best and most responsible solution.”