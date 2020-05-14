McDonald’s details new measures to safely reopen dining rooms

LIVE: Chance the Rapper performs in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic
CHICAGO — As states continue relaxing stay-at-home orders, McDonald’s is preparing to welcome customers back into their dining rooms — but only after their new safety standards have been met.

“As we come together again, we are prioritizing staying safely apart,“ McDonald’s President Joe Erlinger wrote in a news release detailing the new guidelines.

McDonald’s had already been using social distancing floor stickers, wellness checks, protective barriers at order points and requiring gloves and masks for employees.

The new set of standards involves accommodating social distancing by closing some seating and more frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces — like tables.

McDonald’s President Joe Erlinger said the new standards will serve as a set of nationwide standards for operations across all 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s locations. (Source: McDonald’s)

Erlinger said restaurants will make masks available to customers in municipalities where they are required.

Play areas are to remain closed. And beverage dispensing procedures will be modified to minimize contact.

“These will serve as a set of nationwide standards for operations across all 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s locations,” Erlinger said.

