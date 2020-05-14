Meijer adjusts store hours, extends time dedicated for seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Thursday that it is adjusting store hours to allow more time for customers to get their shopping essentials as COVID-19 precautions continue.

The adjusted hours include extending the times stores will dedicate to senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.

New store hours are as follows:

Stores will close overnight at midnight, beginning Friday, May 15, and will open each morning at 6 a.m.

Stores will extend dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 a.m. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered age 65 and older. Meijer is asking its customers and the public to please respect the times for these important groups.