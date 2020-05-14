× Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery adds food, hand sanitizer delivery to its service

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee announced on Thursday, May 14 that it is now offering its food and in-house produced hand sanitizer for delivery.

A news release indicates Lakefront is teaming up with local delivery service, Forward Courier, to bring their food to your doorstep in the safest way possible. Not only are they able to provide Lakefront Brewery’s food, but Forward Courier will also be able to drop off hand sanitizer in 4 oz. bottles, 64 oz. jugs, or by the case while supplies last.

All delivery orders must be placed and paid for online ahead of time, same day only. Their delivery area will reach north to Capitol Dr., south to Greenfield Ave., east to Lake Michigan, west to Holton St./Martin Luther King Dr. throughout Downtown Milwaukee.

Delivery will be available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Thursday. There is no Friday delivery just yet.

The news release specifically states Lakefront cannot deliver their beer, but its Daily Grab-N-Go and Friday Fish Fry takeout operation does include the option to grab some beer to go. Visit lakefrontbrewery.com/beer-hall/food#delivery for detailed information on delivery and to explore their other offerings.