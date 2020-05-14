NASCAR makes a comeback on FOX6; drivers to honor health care workers

MILWAUKEE — Sports is making a comeback with NASCAR returning to the track on Sunday, May 17 — and you will be able to watch it only on FOX6. Each driver who will compete at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina will honor a health care worker — including one from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Among the drivers taking part in Sunday’s race is Wisconsin’s own, Matt Kenseth.

“Hi, I am Matt Kenseth. In just three days I am lucky enough to go back to work. And it is all because of frontline heroes like Dr. Sarah Nickoloff from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Dr. Nickoloff is a medical center physician at a VA hospital. This Sunday I am honored to have her name painted in the door of my car. Dr. Nickoloff, from all of us at NASCAR, it is our honor to invite you to be one of our grand marshalls this Sunday. Thank you. And we can not wait to see you all on race day.”

“Boy, these past two and a half months have been… They have been difficult,” said Dr. Sarah Nickoloff. “Emotionally. Physically. There has been a lot of strain in the building and you can feel it.”

Kenseth is making his personal comeback just as his sport is signaling hope to an eager, but still wary, public.

“I do think that this is a sign of hope. Hope that should be tempered with caution,” Dr. Nickoloff said. “Because we know with past experiences with pandemics that this isn’t over. And we are going to have more of these peaks. And we are going to have more of these surges. And we need to be better prepared for them then we were for this one.”

Coverage of Sunday’s race at Darlington gets underway at 2 p.m. CDT only on FOX6. The green flag drops around 2:30 p.m.