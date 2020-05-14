Open Record Special Edition: ‘Safer at home’ is struck down

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Evers’ COVID-19 stay-at-home order. It ruled his administration overstepped its authority when it extended it for another month without consulting legislators. Wednesday’s ruling essentially reopens the state and is being met with both concern and praise. Now both sides are finding themselves asking, ‘what’s next?’

In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on the episode to break down the court’s decision.

He explains what took so long for the ruling and helps sort out things like schools reopening and local stay-at-home orders.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

