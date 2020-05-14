Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet postponed to April 2021

The 2021 banquet will feature Charles Woodson and Al Harris as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Bud Selig, as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient, and the late Zeke Bratkowski, as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient, will also be honored.

A new Media Award has been established by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. and the first recipient will be Bud Lea, for whom the award will be named in the future. Regarding the special recognition as the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history, LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will be accepting on behalf of the world-renowned Lambeau Leap.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. is looking forward to celebrating this historic evening and honoring two very deserving members of the Green Bay Packers next year.

Those who have purchased tickets for the event have been notified of the date change, and their tickets will apply to next year. A limited number of tickets are still available for the April 17, 2021, Banquet, which begins with a cash bar at 4 p.m. with dinner and program to follow at 5:30 p.m., are still available. To purchase tickets, contact Sam Kluck at 920-965-6984 or samk@packershalloffame.com.