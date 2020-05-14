× Passenger from stolen vehicle in critical condition, struck by squad after crash during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 30, was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a Milwaukee Police Department squad car after police said he was ejected from a stolen vehicle involved in a crash after a short pursuit.

According to police, around 6:30 Thursday morning, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 30th Street and North Avenue after spotting a stolen vehicle taken in a burglary. The driver refused to pull over, and the pursuit began — ending in a crash with another vehicle near 30th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue.

At this point, police said the passenger in the stolen vehicle was ejected and struck by the squad.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a Milwaukee man, 35, fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

No one in the other vehicle involved in the crash was hurt.

Police said charges were being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer driving the squad that struck the passenger from the stolen vehicle was identified by police as a 26-year-old man with six and a half years of service. He was placed on administrative duty per MPD standard operating procedure.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident and the West Allis Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation.