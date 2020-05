Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- She's a champion, a great student and, now, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Waukesha West discus thrower Kalyn Otzelberger has lettered every season of her West career. She was the conference, regional and sectional champion in 2019 -- earning a trip to state, ending the season as part of the top five discus throwers in Wisconsin on the girl's honor roll.

Speaking of honor rolls, she is in the top 10% of her class and has passed every AP test she has taken.