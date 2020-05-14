‘We’re doing our very best:’ City of Racine to support ‘Safer at Home’ until May 26

RACINE — In the City of Racine, a small, local business opened its doors Thursday, May 14.

“I am happy that more businesses will be able to be open.” Michelle Schimian of RG Natural Babies said. “Business owners that I know will take safety precautions and take safe measures to help their customers to feel safe,”

The owner of RG Natural Babies says last night’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling means business owners can get back to doing just that.

“There’s a lot at risk, and at stake, for everybody, but we also believe that we can keep things cleaner, and safer, than Target and Walmart can — and other big box stores,” Schimian of said.

She says opening their doors means keeping things clean and small, but just down the street, another business owner takes a different stance.

The owner of Hot Shop Glass said she will keep their work doors closed for the time being.

“It’s impacted our business greatly, but we’re alright with it right now,” owner Amanda Cosgrove-Paffrath said. “I would like to have some revenue coming in, but we’re going to have to think differently about how that happens too.”

City leaders are reminding the public that the city will be supporting a “Safer at Home” extension until May 26.

“A month ago the City of Racine had 63 positive cases,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said. “On Monday it was just over 500, and today we’re well on our way to 600 cases.”

The mayor says it was a tough decision, but that it needs to be enforced if they’re going to beat this.

“This is not fair for anyone, there is nothing fair about the coronavirus, but we’re doing our very best to balance public health and the economic vitality of our community,” he said.

In addition to the City of Racine and the Villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park are also extending their safer at home orders. Racine County, however, has elected to abide by the supreme court’s decision.