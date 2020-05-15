× 28-year-old Kenosha woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they were called to the area of Durand Avenue and Storybrook Drive for a single motor vehicle accident around 4 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway while traveling eastbound and struck a mailbox, culvert and came to rest after striking a tree, according to officials.

Officers found the driver – and sole occupant of the vehicle – Christina Mejia, 28, of Kenosha unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation at this time.