46-year-old man taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Cudahy

CUDAHY — A 46-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night, May 14 after a standoff in Cudahy. A woman and three juveniles were able to exit the home safely.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on S. Obrien Avenue near Grange Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, a woman was able to exit the residence. Three juveniles remained inside with the 46-year-old man. Police say the man threatened to use the children as a shield, threatened to kill law enforcement, and stated that he would be leaving in a body bag.

The Cudahy Police Department was assisted b South Milwaukee PD, St. Francis PD, and the Milwaukee County Sheriffs Office. The South Shore Joint Tactical Unit (SSJTU) also responded.

After negotiations, the three children were allowed to leave the residence. The woman and the children are safe.

After hours of negotiation, at 11:17 p.m,, the man surrendered to tactical operators and was not injured.

This matter remains under investigation.