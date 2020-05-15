LIVE: President Trump makes remarks on coronavirus vaccine development.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Actor with Wisconsin connection just revealed he recovered from COVID-19

Posted 10:42 am, May 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:44AM, May 15, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- At this point, there's no shortage of stars who've tested positive for COVID-19. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the actor with a Wisconsin connection who just revealed he recovered from the virus.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.