LIVE: Mayor Barrett outlines Business Restart Program as Milwaukee plans for future reopening.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Admirals donate over $64,000 to local charities

Posted 12:49 pm, May 15, 2020, by , Updated at 12:59PM, May 15, 2020

Milwaukee — Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced Friday, May 15 that the team has donated over $64,000 to charities in Southeast Wisconsin as part of their Community Partners programs for the 2019-20 season.

The Ads joined forces with eight local companies to sponsor certain events at games, like donating $10 for every goal throughout the course of the season, and the money was matched by the Admirals Power Play Foundation. The total also includes $3 from each ticket sold for the team’s annual Charity Game, which this season was over $24,000 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Here is a look at each of the donations made:

$6,450 to Hunger Task Force, courtesy of Associated Bank for $10 for every Admirals penalty killed

$3,395 to Sculpture Milwaukee, courtesy of the Baker-Tilly for $1 for each Admirals Save

$4,020 to Children’s Hospital, courtesy of Briggs and Stratton for $10 for every Admirals Power Play

$6,140 to Ronald McDonald House, courtesy of Continental Properties for $10 for every Admirals assist

$4,220 to Camp Reunite courtesy of Kapco for $10 for every Admirals Goal

$5,961 to several local charities courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for all Chuck-A-Puck money raised

$4,100 to the MACC Fund, courtesy of Sartori Cheese for $100 for every Admirals win

$5,300 to Milwaukee Fire Department Warm-Up Winter, courtesy of Traction Factory for $50 for every Admirals Power Play Goal

$24,573 to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, courtesy Admirals Fans for $3 for every ticket purchased on December 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.