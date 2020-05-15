Milky Way Drive-In coming to Ballpark Commons in Franklin during Milwaukee Milkman away games

FRANKLIN — Starting Memorial Day Weekend, you can step back in time for a vintage movie-going experience, thanks to the Milwaukee Milkmen. The team announced a partnership Friday, May 15 with Franklin Tourism and Studio Gear to open the new Milky Way Drive-In at Ballpark Commons in Franklin.

The Milky Way Drive-In will accommodate 150 vehicles and show movies on an outdoor big LED screen. The schedule kicks off on Friday, May 22 and runs until to Labor Day.

There will be two shows daily when the Milwaukee Milkmen are playing out of town, with family-oriented films slated for the early shows and more mature fare in the evening.

There is also a weekly late-night feature planned for high school-age teens and

young adults.

“Given our current shared challenge in combating COVID-19 via social distancing, the drive-in concept is a great way to gradually and safely ‘return to the community’,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. “The Milky Way Drive-In offers a terrific food-and-entertainment ‘night out’ experience in a safe environment.”

Studio Gear will bring its unique expertise to serve as the technology partner, providing all presentation and sound technology and ongoing technical support. Studio Gear will install a 40-foot LED board for the image and transmit sound via radiofrequency. Utilizing LED technology provides for a robust image and will allow the DriveIn to play content day or night.

In addition to big-screen cinematic entertainment, a robust array of concessions, as well as a rotating selection of local food trucks will be available, including a “car hop” option where we deliver right to the car.

Stadium restrooms will be open for use with enforced social distancing safety guidelines.

Additional information including movie programming, showtimes, pricing, and COVID-19 health safety policies will be announced next week.