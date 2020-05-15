Milwaukee mayor announces business restart program to get employers ‘back on their feet’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced Friday, May 15 that the city will launch the “Milwaukee Business Restart Program.” The effort will use federal relief funds to assist established Milwaukee businesses as they recover from coronavirus-related setbacks.

“From the outset, we’ve been fully aware that we are in the midst of more than a public health crisis; we face an enormous economic crisis, affecting workers and business owners,” Barrett said. “Our Business Restart program aims to help small Milwaukee employers get back on their feet as promptly as possible.”

Working collaboratively with the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation, the city government will provide grants to businesses so that they can restock perishable inventory, purchase personal protective equipment and accommodate social distancing guidance. The program is targeted at small businesses significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The city anticipates supporting the restart of neighborhood businesses in all parts of Milwaukee.

The city anticipates disbursing grants in the coming weeks, and, rather than a first-come-first-served application process, proposals from eligible businesses will be considered over an extended period of time.

Details of the program are being finalized, including the application process, the size of the grants, and the total amount of funds available. Milwaukee Business Restart Program specifics will be unveiled next week.