MPD: Man faces life-threatening injuries after shooting near 44th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a shooting that happened around 1:15 p.m. near 44th and Keefe on Friday, May 15.

Authorities say the victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is still in “grave condition.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information can call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.