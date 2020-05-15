Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Need a hair cut? Some of the new guidelines to know about heading to the salon

MILWAUKEE -- It's the news many have been waiting for: some salons are open! However, things will be a little different when you sit down in your stylists chair. Scott Yance from Scottfree Salon joins FOX6 WakUp to talk about some of the new guidelines.

