On-ramp to I-41 NB from Appleton Avenue closed Friday morning after report of ‘shots fired’

MILWAUKEE — The on-ramp to northbound I-41/US 45 from Appleton Avenue was temporarily closed Friday morning, May 15 following reports of “shots fired.”

Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, a search of the on-ramp was conducted and shell casings were recovered.

A canvass of the residential area, located adjacent to the freeway, was conducted and there were no reports of any citizens being injured.

The sheriff’s offices says local hospitals were also contacted and there were no reports of any recent gun shot victims.

The on-ramp was closed from approximately 3:05 a.m. to 5:49 a.m.

There are no suspects or victims at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.

