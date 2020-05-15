× ‘Opening to visitors:’ The Corners of Brookfield details policy updates, tenant support efforts

BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield open air town center is opening to visitors. Individual tenants will make decisions about when and how to reopen.

Guests are encouraged to check the center’s website before visiting for a full and up-to-date list of tenants that are open or offering curbside pickup, delivery or other services.

“Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, tenants and residents,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners, LLC. “As our tenants begin to reopen, we are taking steps to ensure that our guests can visit us safely. We encourage everyone to do their part as well by wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, practicing social distancing and staying home if you display any known symptoms of COVID-19.”

As of Friday, May 15, open tenants during the Center’s limited hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (some tenant hours may vary) include:

Altar’d State

Anthropologie

Arhaus

Free People

Tempur-Pedic

Wisconsin Vision

Scout & Molly’s

Sendik’s Food Markets

Von Maur

The Center’s restaurant tenants Bel Air Cantina, Café Hollander, FreshFin Poke, Goddess & The Baker, Grimaldi’s and Wahlburgers remain open for pick-up and delivery service at this time.

To support its open tenants and offer a safe and enjoyable experience, The Corners has implemented a number of practices and policies, including:

Conducting enhanced, hourly cleaning and disinfecting of common areas, storefront doors, bathrooms, tables/seating, stairwells, escalators and elevators.

Installing sanitizer stations in common areas.

Increasing security and housekeeping services and staff.

Communicating CDC social distancing guidelines, including placing informational signage and ground markings to help customers maintain a distance of six feet.

Encouraging all store and restaurant staff to wear protective masks (complimentary disposable masks are available at the Management Office for customers).

Planning outdoor and common area seating areas and establishing appropriate spacing between them.

Cancelling all on-site community events for the months of May and June.