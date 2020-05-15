Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino remains closed after lifted ‘Safer at Home’ order

Posted 4:49 pm, May 15, 2020, by

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino remains closed despite the “Safer at Home” order being lifted in the state, the organization said on Facebook Thursday.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Health Department released a new order in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling which overturned the statewide “Safer at Home” order on Wednesday.

Called “Moving Milwaukee Forward,” most of the regulations for restaurants and bars stay the same, but salons can now open — mimicking plans announced for the 18 Milwaukee County suburbs.

The city order, along with the suburban Milwaukee County order, covers all of Milwaukee County’s 19 municipalities and its 11 respective health departments.

Officials at both the city and county level say it is important to follow similar orders and guidelines for businesses to reopen, as the pandemic still poses a great threat to public health.

Potawatomi says they will inform the public of any changes on their Facebook page.

