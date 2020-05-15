LIVE: President Trump makes remarks on coronavirus vaccine development.
There is more to your breakfast cereal than meets the eye: Experiment that will help kids learn about food

MILWAUKEE- - There is more to your breakfast cereal than meets the eye. Mad Science shares an experiment that will help kids learn about what's in their food.

