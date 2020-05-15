× ‘Very difficult decision:’ Waukesha Rotary BluesFest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

WAUKESHA –The Waukesha Rotary Club announced Friday, May 15 that the 14th annual Waukesha Rotary BluesFest that was scheduled for August 7 and 8, 2020 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a very difficult decision,” said Rotary’s BluesFest Chairman, Kip Rupple. “But plans are already underway for next year’s Waukesha Rotary BluesFest to be held August 13 & 14, 2021.”

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest is a two-day weekend music festival which debuted in 2007 and features live national, regional and local entertainers performing American blues-based music, including traditional and contemporary Blues, Rhythm and Blues (R&B), Soul, Gospel, Americana, Roots, Zydeco and even some traditional country and rock and roll mixed in. It is organized and presented by the Waukesha Rotary Club.

“The decision was made by the Waukesha Rotary Club Board of Directors considering foremost the safety and health of our attendees, volunteers, entertainers, artists, vendors and all involved with Waukesha Rotary BluesFest,” said Rupple. “As we evaluated the logistical challenges that we would have to overcome to safely and effectively execute the event in August, it became clear it would be very difficult to put on the quality event our fans expect and deserve.”

Proceeds from the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest support the community through the Waukesha Rotary Club Charitable Fund, Inc., a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

The Waukesha Rotary Club has donated more than $450,000 to local charities and other humanitarian causes since the first Waukesha Rotary BluesFest in 2007.