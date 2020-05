× We Energies crews called out to report of service line that was struck in Franklin

FRANKLIN — We Energies crews on Friday morning, May 15 were called out to the report of a service line that was struck on Briarwood Drive in Franklin. The call came in around 9 a.m.

We Energies stopped the flow of gas and the area is safe.

The fire department did evacuate some homes. All residents have been let back into their homes.

No additional details have been released.