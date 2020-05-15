× Wisconsin state park operations unchanged by ‘Safer at Home’ ruling, DNR says

MADISON — Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision invalidating Gov. Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, operations have not changed for Wisconsin State Parks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Friday, May 15.

All restrooms and facilities including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concession buildings remain closed.

Capacity limits are in place. Some properties may temporarily limit additional visitors from entering the park. Check capacity before you head out here. Properties are closed Wednesdays for maintenance and upkeep.

The following properties remained closed to the public at this time:

Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area

Pewits Nest State Natural Area

Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area

Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area

Camping at Wisconsin’s state parks remains closed through May 26, 2020.

An annual park pass is required for entry into all of Wisconsin’s state parks. Passes can be purchased online or by phone 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily at 1-888-305-0398. Passes cannot be purchased that the properties.

Print and download a state park properties map here. Check park capacity updates here. Click here for more information or by searching the DNR website using keyword “parks.”

