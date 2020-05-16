3-year-old’s ‘Good Burger’ birthday theme is a flashback to the 90s

WASHINGTON — Welcome to Good Burger home of the Goodburger– can I take your order!
That’s exactly the kind of energy Jaxton’s birthday party served up.
The 3-year-old’s favorite film is the hit 90’s Nickelodeon show turned into movie ‘Good Burger’ featuring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, and what better way to celebrate turning three than with a themed party after your favorite flick.
On the big day, Jaxton donned a mini Good Burger employee outfit complete with a name badge.
The set up included a matching backdrop of the actual restaurant, featuring tons of goodies, customized Dorito chips, aprons and so much more.
He had name tags for all his pint-sized guests.
And of course, the 3-tier cake was just as incredible—it even had a huge fondant shape burger on top.
Happy Birthday, Jaxton!
