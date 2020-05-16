‘I feel great:’ College graduate celebrated with surprise parade in Wauwatosa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- One by one, honks, beeps and waves poured in for graduate Sam Dess in Wauwatosa on Saturday.

Dess, who has down syndrome, graduated from Edgewood College in Madison and his family and friends stepped in to make it a joyous day after he completed his classes through the "Cutting Edge" program. He says he could not be more thankful for the show of support.

"I feel great and powerful and extraordinary. I feel passionate about my people and the great community, great people, great block and great neighborhood," Dess said.

His degree is already launching him into the working world, too. He has a job lined up where he will be working with children.