Launch of ULA Atlas V rocket scrubbed due to weather, next attempt set for Sunday

Due to weather conditions, the launch of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on Saturday has been scrubbed.

Another launch attempt will be made in 24 hours. ULA says they are now targeting the launch for Sunday at 9:14 a.m. EDT.

The original time for the launch was Saturday at 8:24 a.m. but ULA scrubbed it because of unfavorable conditions. It was then moved to the second window of 10:13 a.m. but “no go” weather conditions caused the launch to be moved to 10:23 a.m.

Launch Director Paul Aragon was announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today. Another launch attempt will be possible in 24 hours, with Sunday's target liftoff time at 9:14amEDT (1314 UTC). — ULA (@ulalaunch) May 16, 2020

With just seconds to go, ULA decided to stop the countdown and scrub Saturday’s attempt.

The Atlas V rocket was to bring a military space plane for the U.S. Space Force into orbit on Saturday morning from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The primary payload on the USSF-7 mission is the X-37B, an unpiloted space plane, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle.

Darn weather. See you tomorrow. Going to need everyone to focus on those calm, clear thoughts even harder… #USSF7 — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) May 16, 2020

This would be the 139th mission for ULA. It is the 84th for an Atlas V rocket.

ULA says it was critical to perform the launch of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, despite the COVID-19 emergency happening around the globe.

To honor those who lost their fight and who are still fighting during the pandemic, a written dedication was affixed to the Atlas V rocket that will ride into space.

It reads: “In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and frontline workers. America Strong.”

SpaceX will launch the first crewed space mission in nearly 10 years on May 27.

Now, there will be two launches on Sunday.

SpaceX will also be sending up a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying its next batch of Starlink satellites. Liftoff is targeted for 3:53 a.m. ET.