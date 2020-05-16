Flood advisory issued for lake shore counties starting 10 p.m. Sunday
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

MFD: 1 injured after car crashes into house near 19th and Hampton

Posted 8:15 pm, May 16, 2020, by , Updated at 08:53PM, May 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Milwaukee’s Lincoln Park neighborhood on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said two people were in the car at the time of the crash. One person was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene near 19th and Hampton spoke with the homeowner who said he believes the crash caused about $60,000 worth of damage and crashed into the basement, damaging the electrical box and hot water heater.

The homeowner also shared a Facebook live video of the scene:

This is a developing story. Check back for update.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.