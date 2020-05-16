MFD: 1 injured after car crashes into house near 19th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Milwaukee’s Lincoln Park neighborhood on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said two people were in the car at the time of the crash. One person was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene near 19th and Hampton spoke with the homeowner who said he believes the crash caused about $60,000 worth of damage and crashed into the basement, damaging the electrical box and hot water heater.

The homeowner also shared a Facebook live video of the scene:

This is a developing story. Check back for update.