Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in shooting near Hopkins and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening on the city’s north side.

Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded near Hopkins and Villard at around 5:40 p.m. on May 16. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) and investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.